Nick Cannon Calls 'Red Table Talk' Cancellation 'Good': 'That Toxic Table'

Nick Cannon isn't mincing words when it comes to his feelings about the cancellation of Red Table Talk. After Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris was revealed to have been canceled on Facebook Watch, the Wild 'n Out star spoke candidly about the "good" news on his new live radio show, The Daily Cannon.

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s- out of Chris Rock," Cannon said of Will Smith's infamous slapping of Rock during the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Cannon's co-hosts made it clear they didn't agree with his assessment of the show, which The Masked Singer host went on to call "that toxic table."

Cannon also took issue with Smith and Pinkett Smith's conversations about their relationship on the show over the years, including the 2020 sit-down in which they shared intimate details about a past romantic "entanglement" Pinkett Smith engaged in during a separation from the Oscar winner. "That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table," said Cannon. "I don't want to know all this s- about y'all. ...I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that s- to y'all selves."

Wednesday, Deadline reported that Red Table Talk, Gloria Estefan's spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Facebook's other original series – Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, a reboot of The Real World, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson, The Biebers on Watch and Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady – had been canceled after Mina Lefevre, who was Head of Development and Programming at Meta, was part of the latest round of company layoffs.

All of the original series, which were launched under Lefevre, will return, as Facebook shifts from original programming to creating VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds. Red Table Talk's production company, Westbrook Studios, has been open about the show currently looking for a new home, but nothing official has been announced.