New Photo of Elin Nordegren Leaks, Revealing Baby Bump

More photos have surfaced of Tiger Woods‘ pregnant ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, amid reports that she’s expecting her third child.

Tiger Woods’ Pregnant Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren, 39, Reveals Her Baby Bump For The First Time https://t.co/G64P8su7VR pic.twitter.com/qqA10Yi5TX — omotunde alata (@OmotundeAlata) June 13, 2019

Previously leaked photos showed Nordegren holding her belly while at her and Woods’ son Charlie’s flag football game. The new photo offers a glimpse at her growing bump beneath a black tank top and gray yoga pants.

It’s unclear who the father of baby number three is, although many fans are assuming it to be her most recent boyfriend, Chris Cline. Nordegren, a former model, most recently dated the billionaire after they first got together in 2013. They dated for a year before they split, then reunited for a time in 2016 – but there has been little official word about their status since then.

Nordegren and Woods have two children together, daughter Sam, 11, and son Charlie, 10. Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 but divorced in 2010 after Woods’ infamous affair.

According to Forbes, Cline is worth $1.2 billion and officially ranked as the 377th most wealthy person in the U.S. Cline, whose grandfather was a miner in West Virginia, earned his fortune through his privately held firm Foresight Reserves LP, E! News reports. He reportedly followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by investing in coal mining in the Appalachian mountains.

Cline has been married twice, and has two sons and two daughters.

Nordegren wore no wedding or engagement ring in the baby bump photos that surfaced this week. Sources close to her say they have not seen her at any parenting functions with a date.

“She hasn’t come with a man,” an insider told Radar Online. “She’s never with a boyfriend.”

However, the same source speculated that Nordegren’s new baby must have been conceived some time ago, judging by how far along she appears to be. In addition, she reportedly was absent from her son’s events for some time, sending a nanny in her place when Woods could not make it, and now insiders are guessing that this is why.

“She has to be a few months,” the source said. “If not a few months, then further.”