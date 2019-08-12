New Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Photos Leak, Revealing They Cozied up Together Days Before Confirming Split From Liam Hemsworth

New photos show Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter cozying up together days before Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed their breakup. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, the two women can be seen out on the town on Lake Como together in coordinated outfits. In one photo, Carter wraps her arm around Cyrus.

Both wore white outfits on the idyllic setting, with Cyrus donning beige flowy pants and a white T-shirt and Carter wearing white cropped, high-waisted pants and a cut-out draped chiffon crop top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos.

The photos were reportedly taken days before Cyrus’ representative confirmed her and Hemsworth’s separation after less than a year of marriage. Carter and husband Brody Jenner also split after a year of marriage.

On Saturday, photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter cuddling and kissing just hours after a representative for Cyrus confirmed her separation from Hemsworth. Earlier during the trip that the two women took with Cyrus’ older sister Brandi Cyrus, Carter shared a selfie of the two of them and captioned it, “rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Jenner left a flirty comment, writing “Hot girl summer.”

The day after the photos of Carter and Cyrus kissing made headlines, Jenner shared a solo photo of himself on Instagram, writing, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

Brandon Lee, Jenner’s friend and co-star on The Hills: New Beginnings, left a pointed comment on Jenner’s post. “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” Lee joked, to which Jenner replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus didn’t find the jab at Hemsworth as funny, however, and hit back at the reality star. “@Brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#HotGirlSummer.” Cyrus’ quip was in reference to a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings in which Jenner slept in his car after an argument with Carter.

Jenner and Carter announced their split earlier this month after saying “I do” in Indonesia nearly one year prior. After they confirmed their breakup, reports surfaced revealing that they were never legally married in the United States due to failure to obtain a marriage license.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”