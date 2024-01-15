Lead Netflix Star Injured After Intervening in Robbery

One Netflix actor is on the mend after a wild situation in Colombia. Emmanuel Restrepo, the lead star of Netflix's Eva Lasting, revealed an arm injury via Instagram earlier in the week. According to reports from El Heraldo and Infobae, Restrepo said the injury occurred while he was stopping an attempted robbery in the city of Bogotá.

The actor, who plays Camilo Granados on the Spanish language show also known as La primera vez, was at a D1 grocery store location when two women attempted to carry out stick up. Restrepo says intervened, though he did not go into detail. He received a sore and swollen arm for his troubles.

A Emmanuel Restrepo le dieron tremenda muenda unos ladrones🥺 pic.twitter.com/3eZ6YQdxvr — @VideoLatam (@VideoLatam1) January 10, 2024

"Two ladies came in to rob D1, the store workers, who were alone, while they were being taken out, were attacked by the thieves," Restrepo wrote on Instagram, per a Google Translation. "Guess who ended up involved...."

He added, "Someone explain to me why adrenaline makes me react so impulsively. "Now what do I put on this lump?"

After some well wishes from fans, he shared his appreciation. "Thank you to all the people who wrote. I'm much better, I wore everything they sent me. Thank you!" Restrepo said. "Today is a new day and here we go."

No details from authorities have surfaced about the robbery, though some alleged witnesses have spoken out on social media to confirm Restrepo's ordeal.

All episodes of Eva Lasting (a.k.a. La primera vez) Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the series, a '70s-set romance, for Season 2. A release date for the new episodes has not been revealed.