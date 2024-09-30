Netflix Actress Dies of Ischemic Stroke: Park Ji-ah Starred in TV Show 'The Glory'

Actress Park Ji-ah has died. According to an official statement obtained by allkpop, the Netflix actress died early Monday morning. The cause of death was declared "a cerebral infarction," commonly known as an ischemic stroke. She was 52.

"This is Billions, the agency representing actor Park Ji Ah. We are heartbroken to deliver this very sad and unfortunate news," the statement read. "Park Ji Ah passed away today, on September 30th, at 2:50 a.m. at the age of 52, after battling a cerebral infarction. Her wake is being held in Room 2 at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on October 2nd. Billions will forever remember the passion of the late Park Ji Ah, who loved acting until the very end.

"Once again, we express our deepest condolences as she embarks on her final journey, and we pray for her peaceful rest."

Park — who is not to be confused with the 47-year-old Link: Eat, Love, Kill actress of the same name — is best known worldwide for her role in The Glory. She appears as Jung Mi-hee, the mother of lead character Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) in the Netflix original series. OSEN reports that Song has sent her condolences in the form of a funereal wreath, with other Glory co-stars planning to attend the funeral service.

She also appeared in the movies Breath, Dream, Masquerade, The Tooth and the Nail and The Closet. Her other TV credits include Cleaning Up, The Guest, Bloody Heart and the Korean remake of CBS' The Good Wife.