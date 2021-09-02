Nene Leakes' Husband Gregg's Death Sparks Reaction From Andy Cohen

✖

Condolences continue to pour in for Nene Leakes and her family amid the passing of her longtime husband Gregg. Gregg, 66, died of colon cancer. Now, Nene's former boss, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen, is sending her support.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man," Cohen said in a tweet. "I jokingly called him "Pastor Leakes" but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family

Days ago, a video of Nene revealing that Gregg was "transitioning to the other side" went viral. The moment came after a patron of Nene's Georgia lounge complained that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn't give her a birthday shoutout. Nene took the microphone before addressing the crowd and explained the agony that her family was in as they watched their loved one succumb to his illness.

"You don't know what we're dealing with right now," she began."We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say 'Happy birthday,' okay?...I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."

Fans and celebrity friends alike began praying for Nene immediately after seeing the video. Sadly, Gregg didn't survive as hoped. Nene's publicist Ernest Dukes released a statement on Wednesday, Sept. 1 to announce the sad news.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," the statement began. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

Nene announced Gregg's stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis in 2018. Instead of traditional chemotherapy, Gregg opted for more natural remedies, including adopting a vegan diet. Nene was open about the strain Gregg's diagnosis took on their marriage and the difficulties of becoming a caretaker. Their battle was documented during her last two seasons on the show. She announced Gregg's cancer went into remission before returning months ago. He underwent surgery, but it appeared to be unsuccessful.