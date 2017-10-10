Victim in Nelly Sexual Assault Case Claims He’s Been Intimidating Her

Days after Nelly and his lawyer responded to Nelly’s arrest and rape allegations, Nelly’s accuser has come forward saying the rapper is bullying and intimidating her.

The alleged victim’s attorney, Karen Koehler, issued a letter to Nelly and his lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, stating that his verbal attacks via the media can heighten the charges to his already existing case, TMZ reports.

“It is morally reprehensible for an accused person and his bully lawyer to issue derogatory and defamatory statements against a young alleged rape victim,” Koehler wrote in the letter. “It is also criminal — in the State of Washington — when those vicious attacks are issued in the form of threats.”

Koehler then took aim at Rosenblum, saying he is ridiculous for accusing the alleged victim of having a secret agenda and coming after Nelly for “money, fame and notoriety.”

Rosenblum fired back at Koehler, advising her to re-read the “intimidating a witness” statute. He also suggested she stop talking to biased witnesses.

“Nelly will continue to respond to her client’s baseless allegations,” Rosenblum said.

Koehler’s letter and the alleged victim’s intimidation claims come two days after Rosenblum said the sexual assault accuser has “zero credibility.”

“It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized,” Rosenblum said. “That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety.”

He went on to say that investigators were working on the case and “we will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility.”

That same day, Nelly took to Twitter to address the case.

“Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation,” he wrote. “I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”