Nelly Facing Backlash After Telling Madonna to ‘Cover Up’

Nelly is in some hot water after criticizing Madonna’s attire (or lack thereof). Hot New Hip Hop reported that Nelly left a comment on one of Madonna’s recent Instagram posts and noted his disapproval. Of course, after leaving the message, fans soon came to Madonna’s defense.

The whole situation began after Madonna posted snaps from a recent photoshoot. The “Vogue” singer incorporated a variety of revealing poses alongside a car. She didn’t wear much for the photoshoot aside from a jacket that read “God Save the Queen” on the back, a bustier, and a pair of lacy black underwear. Madonna captioned the photos with a simple, “Car trouble,” along with several emojis. It wasn’t before long that fans and celebrities alike weighed in on the photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZQalAgFFeu/

Nelly, in particular, didn’t seem to be a fan of Madonna’s attire. He wrote, “Something’s should just be left covered up [sic].” Fans quickly came to Madonna’s defense in the comments section, per Yahoo. One individual replied to Nelly with, “@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s ok though, her legacy far out-stands yours.” Another wrote, “I love that Madonna doesn’t give a s*** what anybody thinks.” After seeing all of the negativity in the comments section, one fan called out the “misogyny” that was being sent Madonna’s way, writing, “The misogyny in these comments is a sad reflection of the world and Madonna fandom. Express yourself don’t repress yourself at any age!”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that a public figure has criticized Madonna over her racy Instagram posts. A similar situation occurred in late 2021 after Madonna shared another series of sultry photos on Instagram. After she shared a post filled with lingerie snaps, 50 Cent took to his own Instagram Story to criticize her. He wrote, per Page Six, “yo this is the funniest s-t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up.” Naturally, Madonna didn’t take kindly to his message. She subsequently posted a reply to his Instagram Story on her own account.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.” 50 Cent later apologized and noted that he “didn’t intend” to hurt her.