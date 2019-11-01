Neil Patrick Harris and Husband David Burtka Channel Olsen Twins With Hilarious Halloween Costumes

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka go all-out for Halloween every year, usually dressing as fictional characters that require a whole lot of prep. While they did that again this year with their kids Harper and Gideon, Harris and Burtka also showed off a second costume at Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party, dressing as the Olsen twins.

Harris and Burtka arrived at the bash dressed as Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in flowing black ensembles and long blonde wigs reminiscent of the famous twins’ preferred red carpet ensembles. Harris and Burtka and Harris also spent some time in the makeup chair that resulted in chiseled cheekbones, nude lips and long eyelashes.

The pair posed up a storm on the red carpet, mimicking the Olsen’s patented trick of whispering the word “prune” as they pout for the cameras.

For their family costume, the group dressed as famous artists along with their 9-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. Harris dressed as Vincent van Gogh, Burtka as Salvador Dali, Harper as Frida Kahlo and Gideon as Andy Warhol. Harris debuted the ensembles on Instagram with a four-panel photo featuring each member of the family in their own frame.

“Welcome to the 2019 Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art,” she wrote. “Audio guides are available in the gift shop.”

In past years, the Burtka-Harris family has dressed as characters from Star Wars and Alice in Wonderland, Hollywood film legends, ghosts from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride and more.

“You get to change your own physical guise to whatever you’re sort of feeling in that current year,” Harris told PEOPLE. “There are a few rules, and it’s fun to be scared when you know you’re going to be okay.”

Like most kids, Harper and Gideon are also fans of trick-or-treating along with dressing up, though their parents likely won’t let them eat quite as much candy as they’re hoping.

“I can’t let them eat all the candy that they acquire, so we’ll probably have to do some negotiating on some chocolate,” Harris said. “And then once they’re asleep, I get all the [Reese’s] Peanut Butter Cups to myself.”

