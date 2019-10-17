Neil Patrick Harris Hospitalized, Undergoes Surgery After Sea Urchin Pierces Arm

Neil Patrick Harris is on the mend following surgery to repair his arm after a sea urchin spine pierced a tendon during a freak rock climbing accident two months prior. The How I Met Your Mother actor took to Instagram to share a photo wearing a surgical gown and receiving medicine through an IV as he revealed the shocking reason for his surgery.

“Had surgery today,” he began. “I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia. Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected.”

Adding an ultrasound video showing the tendon still embedded deep within his arm, Harris explained, “Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video). Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend.”

Things are finally coming to a conclusion in the actor’s sea urchin saga, but not without his wearing a complex looking brace on his hand and arm until getting the all clear from his surgeon.

“Only drawback – having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic),” he wrote, noting that this saga still hasn’t put him off eating urchins in the near future: “All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious.”

Many of Harris’ famous friends and co-stars were quick to weigh in on he gruesome injury, with his HIMYM co-star Cobie Smulders commenting, “Dude! Feel better!”

Clueless alum Breckin Meyer added, “You will do ANYTHING to avoid making those Reese’s rice krispy treats! And I spoke to the Urchin…he has a very different version.”

Even Harris’ husband, David Burtka, wasn’t laying off giving his love a hard time over the bizarre contraption to which he’s confined, writing, “Nice package!!”

