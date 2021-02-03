'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Kisses Pregnant Fiancee Amanda Pacheco's Baby Bump on His 41st Birthday

✖

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama celebrated his 41st birthday alongside his fiancée Amanda Pacheco, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. To celebrate the special occasion, he posted several photos on Instagram of himself and his partner. In the photos, the actor could be seen lovingly placing his hands on Pacheco's growing baby bump.

Valderrama posted three photos on Instagram on Tuesday to mark his birthday. In the snaps, the actor can be seen posing alongside Pacheco, who wore a sports bra in order to put her baby bump on full display. Alongside the adorable photos, the NCIS star wrote, "Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa... you."

Valderrama and Pacheco were first linked together back in April 2019. They announced that they were engaged on Jan. 1, 2020. At the time, the former That '70s Show star posted a photo of himself getting down on one knee to pop the question. He captioned the snap with, "It's just us now." In December 2020, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. Adorably enough, their pregnancy news mirrored their engagement announcement, as Valderrama posted a photo of himself and his fiancée with, "It's just us 3 now."

Prior to the pair's engagement, Valderrama took part in an interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about his career. But, the conversation soon turned towards the future, with the actor making it clear that Pacheco would be majorly involved in his life. He told the outlet, "I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again." Valderrama added, "In my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."