‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Reveals Her ‘Life Is Good’ Music Picks and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Pauley Perrette is celebrating good times in her life with an Imagine Dragons shoutout.

The NCIS alum returned to Twitter Thursday and mentioned the pop rock band, as well as frontman Dan Reynolds, for providing the soundtrack to this new, positive chapter in her life.

“My life is good right now,” Perrette wrote on the social media post. “Thanks [Imagine Dragons] and [Dan Reynolds] for being my soundtrack. :)”

My life is good right now. Thanks @Imaginedragons and @DanReynolds for being my soundtrack. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5YRM0I6BUV — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) April 11, 2019

Perrette complimented her message with screenshots to the lyric video of the band’s song “Top of the World.”

Fans of the actress celebrated along with her, replying on Twitter with their well wishes for her future.

“Peace at last, I am happy for you,” One fan wrote, along with a peace and love sign emoji and a red heart.

“I hope you are doing well. I miss your posts and hearing about how you are doing so this makes me happy. Take care of you,” another user advised.

“YOU APPEARED!!!! I’m so happy bc you’re good!!! I love you to the rainbow and back!!!” A third user commented, clearly missing Perrette’s social media presence.

Perrette took some time off the spotlight since exiting NCIS at the end of Season 15, but is already planning her return to television in the new CBS comedy series, Broke.

The new show from Will and Grace writer Alex Herschlag and executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman follows “what happens when an outrageously wealthy trust-fund baby is cut off by his father and he and his wife move into her estranged sister’s condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.”

Perrette stars as Jackie, a tough single mother who is struggling to raise her 9-year-old son. The bar manager’s life takes a drastic turn after her sister and her husband, played by Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil, move into her condo.

“Coming soon… me and [Jaime Camil] 🙂 love love love!!!!” Perrette shared on Twitter when news of the pilot first broke, along with a photo of herself and her new co-star.

“Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Pauley Perrette],” Camil said in his own message at the time. “Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure.”

Staying at CBS could also make it easier for Perrette to make a future cameo appearance on NCIS, which recently got renewed for a 17th season at the network.