‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ Fan-Favorite Suffers Broken Hand

A fan-favorite from NCIS: Los Angeles has broken his hand.

WWE star Goldberg, who also appeared on The Goldbergs, injured himself while fighting GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on July 12.

Via Fightful, Goldberg gave an update on how he was feeling on his CarCast podcast not long after the fight, revealing that his shoulder and neck are fine, as well as his knee. He admitted he feels “good physically following the retirement match. I can’t really tell, but my hand, I broke my hand at some point in that match, and I think today’s the first day I can see veins back in my hand. It’s not nearly as swollen as it was. That and… shoulder didn’t hurt, neck didn’t hurt. My knee isn’t worse.”

(Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images) BILL GOLDBERG

Despite the injury, Goldberg praised GUNTHER and said the match couldn’t have been done without him. “All I hear is people complaining about me complaining, and not many have reached the fact that it was the second-longest match I ever did in my life at 58 years old,” he expressed. “Now, I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable. I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor, and I couldn’t have done it without him. Your limitations are yourself and your dance partner, and he made it happen, so it was awesome. I had a good time.”

Aside from his career in the WWE, which he officially retired from on July 12 after making his debut in 1997, hence the match, Bill Goldberg has done a lot of acting over the years, including NCIS: Los Angeles. He recurred in the CBS procedural as Department of Justice agent Lance Hamilton from 2018 to 2023. With a name like Goldberg, it would only make sense for him to also appear on the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs as William Penn Academy physical education coach Nick Mellor in 2017 and 2019. He also appeared in The Longest Yard, Santa’s Slay, Half Past Dead 2, The Love Boat: The Next Wave, Family Guy, Kim Possible, Desperate Housewives, Law & Order: SVU, The Flash, and The Goldbergs spinoff, Schooled.

Even though Goldberg’s retirement match didn’t go the way he had hoped, it sounds like he still had a good time and knows that the WWE is in good hands.