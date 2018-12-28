‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Heartbreaking Throwback With Late Mom

Pauley Perrette reflected on the loss of her mom, Donna Bell, in a recent throwback photo on her mother’s birthday.

The NCIS alum took to Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 19, to share an old photo of herself and her mother from her childhood, opening up about her mother’s loss.

“My mom and I were twins. I wish I had one more hug,” Perrette wrote. “RIP and happy birthday Donna Bell, better known as Mommy.”

The actress’ mother passed away in 2002 following a battle with cancer, though Perrette has kept her mother’s legacy and memory alive, frequently posting tributes and messages about Bell on her social media platforms. On Mother’s Day, the NCIS alum celebrated her mother on Twitter, revealing that even years down the road, she’s still “really missing” her.

Years prior to that, Perrette partnered with her two best friends Darren Greenblatt and chef Matthew Sandusky to open the Donna Bell’s Bake Shop, which was opened in 2012 in honor of her mother, who she spent hours in the kitchen with.

“We had this idea and put together this bake shop in homage to her so it is very southern. And it’s right in the middle of Manhattan,” Perrette told Entertainment Tonight in 2015.

Along with opening Donna Bell’s Bake Shop, Perrette, with the help of Greenblatt and Sandusky, co-authored a cookbook by the same name, which features some of Perrette’s mom’s special recipes.

At the time, Perrette dubbed her endeavors into the world of cooking as being “easier than doing NCIS,” a role that she recently left after 15 seasons on the series portraying eccentric genius Abby Sciuto.

“I hope the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” Perette said in a farewell video just after her final episode aired. “Just to remember, with me, everything that Abby’s given to us. And everything she’s taught us. I cannot thank you enough. I am so blessed to have fans like you and it means everything to me.”

“I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support,” she continued. “Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that. They really make me smile. My fans are funny and they’re smart and they’re kind and they’re caring and they’ve been so supportive. Not only of Abby, on the show, but of me, of Pauley. I love them. I’m proud of the group of fans that Abby has attracted, because it’s a pretty amazing group of people.”

Perrette’s exit from the series came after she had been a staple on NCIS since its debut season. During her 16-years on the series, her character, who helped introduce the series in a backdoor pilot that aired on JAG before the spin-off was introduced, won over hearts across the world.