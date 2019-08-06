‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Speaks out About El Paso and Dayton Shootings: ‘so Sad, so Wrong’

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette has spoken out about the El Paso and Dayton Shootings, tweeting about how they are both “so sad” and “so wrong.” The actress added that she has been watching the news coverage of the shootings, calling it al “heartbreaking.” Many of her followers have since tweeted back with their own thoughts, with one writing, “I totally agree with you because the past two days it’s been nothing but a shooting at Walmarts in El Paso Texas and then it’s been shooting somewhere else at another Walmarts in another state when are they going to do something about the gun laws it’s people the one.”

“I agree Pauly. It’s the work of mentally unstable people that are caught up in racist ideology and look up to racist figures like David Duke and others,” another person said.

“I agree! My husband told me about at least two or three different shootings over the weekend,” someone else shared, “I finally told him to stop telling me about it Our president is all talk and no walk!”

I have family in Dayton and I thank God that none of them were affected, but I’m sure that at least one of them knew someone that was. When are we going to stop killing our own and breaking our own hearts?! — Kim (@kibbie47) August 5, 2019

“Pauley, sadly Trump/GOP will talk about legislation. Trump will create a few new diversions, days will pass then the Public will forget like they have done every time including Sandy Hook. The news moves on wrongly & nothing happens,” one other follower added.

“It will keep happening, until something is done to change the gun laws, even at the cost of changing the Constitution, and upsetting the rifle club, and most other Americans, so nothing will happen and more lives Will be lost,” a fifth user said.

I know!Ive been told that the number of shootings is down but the amount of coverage is up.But looking back over the last couple of years,thats kinda hard for me to believe.All we can do is pray. And remember God is always in control! He can bring good even out of this horror! — Beth Schneider (@kappaphistar) August 5, 2019

The tragic Dayton shooting claimed the lives of nine victims, with another 27 reported injured. The shooter was also killed. The El Paso shooting claimed the lives of 20 people, with 27 more injured. That shooter was taken into police custody.