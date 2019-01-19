‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Looks Ageless in ’10 Year Challenge’ Photos

Former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette has revealed her entry into the “10 Year Challenge,” but it’s hard to tell.

On Thursday, Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 seasons, shared a photo of herself from 2008 alongside one from 2018, as many other celebrities did. However, the 49-year-old actress looks nearly identical in both shots. The only exception is hairstyle, with Perrette no longer sporting bangs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll play #10yearchallenge (took me forever to find an old pic!) 2008 & 2018,” Perrette wrote, initially downplaying her ageless looks in the photos.

I’ll play #10yearchallenge (took me forever to find an old pic!) 2008 & 2018 pic.twitter.com/WK9gtZHuIC — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 17, 2019

After a warm reception from her followers, Perrette then dished on one way she keeps her looks up to par. She revealed how her skin routine is simply soap and Vaseline, but mainly attributed her looks to her late mother.

“FYI Only use soap and Vaseline on my face. Nothing else. (Don’t believe the hype)” she wrote. “My mom was so much more beautiful. I give (the) ‘not aging gene’ to her, except cancer got her first.”

She then joked that perhaps a certain alcoholic beverage may be the secret to her youthful look.

FYI Only use soap and Vaseline on my face. Nothing else. (Don’t believe the hype) my mom was so much more beautiful. I give “not aging gene” to her, except cancer got her first. And beers maybe? I love beer 🙂 #PauleyButton #10yearchallenge //t.co/i4hqUhjPJ0 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 17, 2019

“And beers maybe? I love beer,” she wrote, adding a smiley face emoticon.

The actress also wanted to remind her followers that despite how it looks, no one is perfect. She then showed off a candid selfie without makeup, revealing that her previous shots were taken for notable occasions.

“AND REMEMBER! My #10yearchallenge pics were snaps from Christmas and a wedding!” she wrote. “At home I look like this! Like everyone else!”

AND REMEMBER! My #10yearchallenge pics were snaps from Christmas and a wedding! At home I look like this! Like everyone else! pic.twitter.com/YEdBSzhF3x — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 17, 2019

Since her departure from NCIS, Perrette has stayed in touch with fans through updates such as these. However, she has not revealed what her next career move will be. She has no announced projects known as of press time.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food