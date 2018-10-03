‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette’s Homeless Attacker Reportedly Stabs Police Officer

A man who once attacked former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette has now reportedly stabbed a Los Angeles Police Department officer.

On Wednesday, the star, who made her departure from the CBS series this past season, took to Twitter to detail the scary incident, writing that LAPD officer Ralph Sanchez was “knifed in the face” while protecting other women.

“So the totally methed out homeless guy that tried to kill me In November of 2015 has been back on the streets of Hollywood. My HERO @LAPDHollywood @LAPDHQ Officer Ralph Sanchez…Has kept an eye on me and on him and everyone to try and make sure It doesn’t happen again, BUT..” Perrette wrote in the tweet.

Perrette, who played Abby Sciuto on the CBS crime drama for 15 seasons, went on to explain that since her attack in 2015, the man has remained free despite having “threatened and attacked other women,” adding that “I guess almost killing me was not enough.”

According to the actress, Officer Sanchez, whom she called her “Beloved Hero Cop,” was injured after receiving a call that “Dangerous guy was threatening women in Hollywood AGAIN,” prompting him to respond to the scene.

“And guy was CRAZY AGAIN and unfortunately this time had a weapon,” she added.

“My hero cop, Officer Ralph Sanchez, was knifed in the face protecting those women. Protecting all of us, And was injured in other ways,” Perrette continued, adding that the man was yelling “I’m going to kill you,” which is what he had yelled when he attacked the actress.

Perrette concluded her message with a please.

“What does it take, really, to get a violent criminal off the street? I begged then to not let him out of prison, I TOLD them that he was going to kill someone,” she wrote. “I guess it took my hero cop getting stabbed in the face. This NEVER should have happened. I TOLD THEM.”

Following her attack in November of 2015, Perrette detailed the incident in a social media post, writing that she was “shaken and traumatized” and her “life changed” after she was “jumped by a VERY psychotic homeless man,” who called himself William. Perrette went on to explain how the man had “forcefully, pinned my arm, punched me in the nose, forehead” while threatening to kill her.

Perrette managed to escape after the man released her and told her to “get the f– out of here.” Following the incident, Perrette claimed that the man was arrested and charged with felony assault.

Perrette did not mention if the man was facing charges in connection to the most recent incident.