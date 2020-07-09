Naya Rivera's Ex Big Sean Likes Tweets Hoping for Her Safe Return

Naya Rivera's ex-fiancé, Big Sean, is sending his thoughts after news broke Wednesday that the actress had gone missing while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey, at Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California. While the rapper has yet to release any kind of public statement on Rivera's disappearance, he did like several tweets about the search for her, as pointed out initially by Entertainment Tonight.

When the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted that it was suspending the search for Rivera overnight, fans took to Twitter encouraging people to call the department and request they keep searching. Big Sean liked several of those tweets, as well as one from radio station Real 92.3 L.A. praying for Rivera's safe discovery.

On Thursday, the sheriff's department confirmed search and rescue efforts had resumed for Rivera. "The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid," the department tweeted.

Authorities told CBSLA that Rivera and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, and three hours later, another boater discovered her son in the boat by himself, wearing his life vest. TMZ reported that Josey told authorities he and his mom went in for a swim but never came back up to the boat. A search immediately commenced using helicopters, divers and drones. Rivera has yet to be found, and police reportedly believe the actress to be dead. "There's a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility," sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow told CBSLA of the ongoing search. "I don't have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they're encountering out there."

Big Sean and Rivera started dating in spring 2013 and announced their engagement in October of that year. In April 2014, the two revealed they had ended their engagement. "Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately," Big Sean's rep said in a statement at the time.