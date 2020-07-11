Naya Rivera: Underwater Footage of Search for Missing 'Glee' Alum Released

The search for Naya Rivera is now on its fifth day Saturday. Late Friday night, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department released a new video showing the limited visibility under the waters of Lake Piru, where Rivera went missing on Wednesday. Rivera has not been seen since she rented a boat Wednesday afternoon to go swimming with her 4-year-old son Josey. The 33-year-old former Glee actress is presumed dead, authorities said.

The sheriff's department shared two videos late Friday, first showing deputies tossing an underwater ROV drone to search the water. "This is one of many resources being used, along with side-scan sonar, dogs, and divers," the department wrote. Next, the department shared an underwater look of the lake, showing the area where they are searching for Rivera. "Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru," the department noted.

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

On Saturday, the sheriff's department resumed its search, this time with help from the Tulare County and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Offices. ABC News journalist Anastasia Elyse Williams also shared a photo of Rivera's mother Yolanda and her brother Mychal visiting Lake Piru early Saturday Authorities have said the search is now a recovery mission, as the chances of finding Rivera alive grow dimmer.

After Rivera was late to return her boat Wednesday afternoon, employees at the lake's concessions began searching for her. When they found the boat, Josey was safe inside and asleep, wearing a life jacket. An adult-sized life jacket was found inside, but Rivera could not be located. A witness called 911, and authorities searched until it became dark. Authorities resumed searching on Thursday and Friday.

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

On Saturday, authorities continued using side-scanning sonar technology and cadaver dogs. Capt. Eric Buschow told CBS Los Angeles the sonar technology helps crews create a detailed image to "focus on specific things rather than putting divers in the water when they are feeling around because they can’t see." The search teams will continue focusing on the north part of the lake.

Investigators released security footage confirming Rivera and Josey were the only two aboard the boat. They do not suspect foul play is involved and are unsure if they can even recover the body. "We don’t know if she is going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now," Buschow told CBSLA Saturday.