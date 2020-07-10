Naya Rivera Missing: Authorities Using Sonar Equipment in Search for 'Glee' Star

Actress Naya Rivera went missing on California's Lake Piru on Wednesday after renting a pontoon with her 4-year-old son, Josey. After Josey was found okay on the boat, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department has been searching by air and by water to find her. In a tweet, the department made public that they were using high-tech equipment in the process to increase their chances of finding her.

"Today's search at Lake Piru involves the use of sophisticated sonar equipment in the effort to locate Naya Rivera," they tweeted. "We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff @LASDHQ and @USCGLosAngeles There will be a media update at 3 pm." The Glee star's son was found after someone passing by noticed the young kid was sleeping by himself with no one else in sight. The Sheriff's Department released the 911 call that reported a missing person and the woman who made the phone call stated her husband was among the people who discovered the young boy. In the message, the caller told the dispatcher the emergency was a "missing person." She told the dispatcher that her husband wanted her to make the call but had intent to go back and join him in hopes of finding the boy's mother.

Josey told authorities that he and his mom were swimming when she never returned to the boat. Officials have been using helicopters, drones and dive teams to search for the 33-year-old. While some have reported her missing, other outlets stated that Rivera was "presumed dead" but has not been declared officially.

According to Los Angeles' Fox affiliate, Rivera's black G-Wagon Mercedes was parked in the boat rental company's parking lot. They also reported that her purse was in the car. Rivera and her son went to a part of the lake called Blue Point to swim. Ventura County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Dyer told In Touch that the area is a popular spot for boaters to visit. "That's a regular area where boats would go and you could swim there," he said. "We don't know exactly where they stopped, but we know the boat was at that side of the lake."