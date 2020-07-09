Naya Rivera Fans Flock to Her Last Instagram Before She Went Missing

By Anna Rumer

Naya Rivera's fans are flocking to the last post she made on social media before the Glee star was reported missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday. Just hours before Rivera's 4-year-old son, Josey, was found by himself in a boat the mother-son duo rented, wearing his life jacket, the actress shared a sweet photo of the pair.

The caption has taken on new meaning after TMZ reported Josey told authorities his mom never came back to their boat after a swim, and police reportedly consider her "presumed dead." Keep scrolling to see some of the messages fans and friends have left on Rivera's social media accounts.

'Just the Two of Us'

Sharing a picture cuddling her 4-year-old on Tuesday, Rivera captioned the picture shared to Twitter and Instagram, "just the two of us." Rivera shares Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2018 after four years of marriage. 

Prayers

Rivera's Twitter post of the same photo was soon bombarded with well-wishes and prayers from her followers, who sent love to Josey and prayed for her safe return home. 

Refusing to Give Up

Many of her fans said they would not give up hope that Rivera would be found safe as the rescue searched entered their second day. Others reached out to a higher power to care for Rivera. 

Rest in Peace

There were many followers who were already paying their respects to Rivera, telling her to "rest peacefully."

Not Yet

Others pushed back against the people saying RIP so quickly, with one person explaining the phrase is "disheartening and triggering" for those continuing to hope Rivera is alive.

'Heartbreaking'

Regardless of the outlook on her safety at the moment, Rivera's followers could agree that her final photo with her son was simply heartbreaking.

Friends and Co-Stars

Many of Rivera's famous co-stars and friends also penned messages for the Glee star, including Heather Morris, who played the love interest of Rivera's character, Santana, on the Ryan Murphy show. "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light," she wrote on Instagram. 

Demi Lovato, who had a guest role on Glee as a love interest for Rivera's character, also shared a request for prayers on her Instagram Story. Posting a photo of a lit candle, the singer wrote, "Please pray for [Naya Rivera] to be found safe and sound." Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on Glee, said on Twitter that he was "praying," while Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, retweeted a news story about Rivera, commenting, "Oh God... mercy... please..."

