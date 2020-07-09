Naya Rivera Fans Flock to Her Last Instagram Before She Went Missing

Naya Rivera's fans are flocking to the last post she made on social media before the Glee star was reported missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday. Just hours before Rivera's 4-year-old son, Josey, was found by himself in a boat the mother-son duo rented, wearing his life jacket, the actress shared a sweet photo of the pair. The caption has taken on new meaning after TMZ reported Josey told authorities his mom never came back to their boat after a swim, and police reportedly consider her "presumed dead." Keep scrolling to see some of the messages fans and friends have left on Rivera's social media accounts.

'Just the Two of Us' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Jul 7, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT Sharing a picture cuddling her 4-year-old on Tuesday, Rivera captioned the picture shared to Twitter and Instagram, "just the two of us." Rivera shares Josey with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2018 after four years of marriage. prevnext

Prayers Rivera's Twitter post of the same photo was soon bombarded with well-wishes and prayers from her followers, who sent love to Josey and prayed for her safe return home. idk who you are but I hope you are safe. ❤❤ praying that you are alive and safe somewhere tonight — kels • (@langindustry) July 9, 2020 Praying for you and much love to your beautiful boy — Shelley (@sherman21) July 9, 2020 prevnext

Refusing to Give Up Many of her fans said they would not give up hope that Rivera would be found safe as the rescue searched entered their second day. Others reached out to a higher power to care for Rivera. I’m refuse to give up hope yet...I’m going to keep hoping and praying you will return safely and reunite with your son. You’ll be okay, we will keep pressing them to look for you 🥺 — yelling into the void (@half_hetero) July 9, 2020 God please watch over this baby boy and return his mother to him safely in your name Amen 🙏🏾 — YIKES 🤪ZEE 🐍⁉️ (@GoogleMe_Zerie) July 9, 2020 prevnext

Rest in Peace There were many followers who were already paying their respects to Rivera, telling her to "rest peacefully." rest peacefully beautiful — 𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@DIORTWEETS) July 9, 2020 THIS IS HER LAST TWEET. RIP — Monica Waigwa (@WaigwaMonica) July 9, 2020 prevnext

Not Yet Others pushed back against the people saying RIP so quickly, with one person explaining the phrase is "disheartening and triggering" for those continuing to hope Rivera is alive. Stop with the “RIP” nothing is confirmed. Let’s just send out positivity 🤞🏼🙏🏼 — Prince Antifa - #BLM #ACAB (@ThatGeordie1) July 9, 2020 I think what’s important to realize is that someone saying RIP is disheartening and triggering for the people keeping every hope that she’s alive. Especially for the fans who want nothing more than for her to be okay. Maybe we can try to be more empathetic to that point of view. — squintis (@Mikayla_Tweets) July 9, 2020 prevnext

'Heartbreaking' Regardless of the outlook on her safety at the moment, Rivera's followers could agree that her final photo with her son was simply heartbreaking. I’m crying. This hits as a parent. Omg ... I really dont know her work, Ive never seen Glee but as a human, my heart hurts seeing this 😢😭 I really do hope they find her — 🧛🏻‍♀️y.v.e.t.t.e (@likelyloveable) July 9, 2020 if this is gonna be her last ever tweet, it’s heartbreaking. just shows how quickly life can change. don’t hold on to grudges otherwise you never know until it’s too late :/ — megan (@megan27122) July 9, 2020 prevnext