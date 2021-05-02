Nathan Jung, 'Star Trek' and 'The A-Team' Actor, Dead at 74

✖

Actor Nick Jung has passed away at the age of 74, Deadline reported on Saturday. The details of his death — including the cause, location and circumstances — have not been publicly revealed. He was known for many iconic performances including his breakout role as Genghis Khan in Star Trek: The Original Series

Jung's friend and attorney Timothy Tau confirmed the news of his passing, but could not share many details except that he died on Saturday, April 24. Fans are now mourning Jung for his tireless, expansive career, mostly on TV in the 1970s and 1980s. His first TV role was in 1969 on Star Trek: The Original Series Season 4, Episode 22, "The Savage Curtain." He was one of several historical figures to appear to the crew of the Enterprise in some kind of illusory phenomenon on an uninhabitable planet.

From there, Jung's career took off. He would go on to make appearances on M*A*S*H*, Starsky & Hutch, CHiPs, General Hospital, Manimal, Riptide, Hunter, Sanford and Son, and Kung Fu in the two decades to come. In the 1990s, he continued with appearances on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Martial Law and Burke's Law.

Jung also had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the industry during his career. Notably, he is one of the few who can say they worked with both Bruce Lee and his son, Brandon Lee. He appeared opposite the elder Lee in a 1969 episode of Here Come the Brides, and then later appeared in two movies with Brandon Lee in the 1990s. He played a gunman in 1992's Rapid Fire, then played the manager of the Bonsai Club in Showdown in Little Tokyo.

Nathan Jung v. Bruce Lee from Timothy Tau on Vimeo.

Jung had other movie roles as well, including Big Trouble in Little China, Beverly Hills Ninja and Surf Ninjas. He also appeared in Kentucky Fried Movie, Black Rain, American Yakuza, The Shadow and Longshot. His final role technically came in 2016, when he narrated a documentary short called "Nathan Jung v. Bruce Lee," made by his friend Tau. The documentary was about Jung's experience with Lee on the set of Here Come the Brides and their legacies in Hollywood.

Jung is reportedly survived by his nephew, Keith Jung. Movie fans continue to mourn him on social media.

"RIP Nathan Jung. You contributed hugely to Asian American cinema and Hollywood over your amazing lifetime," wrote artist Peter Shinkoda. "I will remember what you did for us. For me. Good night old man. You'll always be a legend to me."