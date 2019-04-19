Natalie Morales Exiting ‘Access Hollywood’

After three years on NBC‘s Access Hollywood and Access Live, Natalie Morales is bowing out as a co-host of the entertainment news programs.

Variety reports that Morales will continue working for NBC News as West Coast anchor for the Today show and as a correspondent for Dateline. Her exit comes a few weeks after Access replaced longtime executive producer Rob Silverstein with Maureen FitzPatrick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kit Hoover will remain anchor of the early-evening Access show and co-host with Scott Evans of Access Live. Morales is not expected to be immediately replaced.

In a memo Morales sent her Access co-staffers, she thanked them for her three “wonderful years.”

“To my dear Access family: And I do mean family! I have had a wonderful 3 years here with you and will treasure the memories and good times! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for always bringing your A-game,” Morales wrote. “I have so much to be grateful for and can’t name all of you… but I do have to especially thank Kit, Scott, Sibley and Liliana for making it always a fun day ‘at work.’ And thanks to our incredible producers, crew, assistants, wardrobe, hair and makeup teams.. I mean truly, I have a long list and hope to thank you each personally. Keep being the little engine that could!

“As an ‘Air Force’ brat who has had to say goodbye one too many times in my life.. I prefer to say see you all later … and by later I mean on the next red carpet or on the lot! I’m just a few studio gates away after all. Please stay in touch!” she wrote.

In 2016, Morales transitioned from co-anchor of NBC’s East Coast-based TODAY Show to West Coast anchor and host of Access Hollywood. At the time, NBC was looking to move then-Access anchor Billy Bush to Today‘s 9 a.m. hour.