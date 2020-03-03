Nashville Tornado: Miley Cyrus Offers Heartfelt Statement Following Storm in Home State That Killed at Least 22

As the Middle Tennessee community begins to pick up the pieces following the fatal tornado that ripped through the metro Nashville area early Tuesday morning, Miley Cyrus is sending her love and support. As the death toll continued to rise into the later morning and early afternoon, Cyrus, a Tennessee native, took to Twitter to react, sharing a photo of herself and her family and proclaiming that “we are [Nashville Strong].”

Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! pic.twitter.com/nPbGPbfNqy — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 3, 2020

In a second tweet, Cyrus encouraged her followers to follow her Happy Hippie foundation, an organization that aims to help troubled and homeless teens, for continued updates and further information in the aftermath of the storms.

In an update on her Instagram Story, the singer informed her followers, particularly those impacted by the tornado, that “Centennial Sportsplex and East Magnet High School are the two best shelters” for those displaced. A temporary shelter had initially been set up at the Nashville Famers Market, though ongoing power outages resulted in those taking shelter there being moved to other temporary shelters.

Follow @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and ways to get active! I am receiving information just as fast as everyone else at this point so stay tuned and we will share info as quickly as possible! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 3, 2020

“Our doors will be open from 11:30 am-1:30pm and 4pm-7pm for anyone who needs a place to sit, a power outlet, a shower, a hug or a kind smile,” she added of Happy Hippie in a second post.

Cyrus, a Tennessee native, is just the latest celebrity to send their support to the metro Nashville area. As reports of the devastation began to surface early Tuesday morning, many of her fellow entertainers took to various social media platforms to react to the news, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Bobby Bones, and many more.

The tornado left widespread devastation throughout multiple counties in Middle Tennessee, with the current death toll sitting at 22, 16 of which occurred in Putnam County. The other deaths were reported in Wilson County, Benton County, and Davidson County, where the popular East Nashville neighborhood suffered a direct hit.

More than 40 buildings collapsed as a result of the tornado, with dozens more suffering severe damage. Tennessee has since been placed under a state of emergency, with President Donald Trump scheduled to visit the affected areas on Friday.