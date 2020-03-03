Nashville Tornado: Carrie Underwood Reveals Husband Mike Fisher and Sons Sought Shelter During Storm

It was a parent’s nightmare for Carrie Underwood as she set out on her “Find Your Path” book tour Monday, only to have a massive tornado hit Nashville, where husband Mike Fisher and their two young sons remained, early Tuesday morning. The storm resulted in the death of at least 19 people, according to Tennessee officials, and severely damaged several neighborhoods, but Underwood revealed Tuesday on TODAY everyone in her family was unharmed.

“I think that’s what everyone’s doing right now is assessing,” she explained. “I’m texting people I know and asking my husband, ‘Everybody good?’”

She continued of her husband, “He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house. … I bet everybody was crying.”

With Underwood’s family safe and sound, she is now concentrating on the release of her book, which chronicles everything from her health journey to the devastating three miscarriages she experienced prior to the birth of 1-year-old son Jacob.

“I feel a lot more confident in myself,” Underwood explained on TODAY. “There’s many reasons for that. The more you go through in life, even though at the time you’re not quite understanding why things happen the way they happen, when you come out on the other side, you still may not exactly understand why, but you come out on the other side stronger, and you take that knowledge and what you learned from those difficult circumstances.”

“You figure things out, and you apply it your life now, and you learn from it, and you’re a better person for it,” she continued. “I feel like we all have our things that we deal with on a daily basis. It’s about taking that and learning from it.”

The book tour began on the same day Underwood also launched her fit52 app, which features personalized workouts.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” Underwood said in a statement. “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty for CMT