Carrie Underwood on Being a Working Mom: 'We're All Juggling'

While her job might make her famous all over the world, Carrie Underwood insists she is just like any other mom. The proud mother of two –– 4-year-old Isaiah, and Jacob, 1 –– goes through the same struggles as any other women juggling a career with motherhood, which is why she has a such a soft spot in her heart for others in her situation.

"I see a lot of women come to the shows and they’re kind of around the same age as me and have kids and we can talk about what it is like being a working mom," Underwood told Parade. "We’re all juggling."

Underwood is just as hands-on as any other parent, even if her job is unconventional.

"You have to juggle and balance and work around school programs,” Underwood acknowledged. “I’m like making lunch for my kid and then I’ve gotta do a photo shoot. It’s like many working moms, only my job’s a little more random.”

"We all have our things,” she continued. "We all have our own individual struggles. We all have our stress. We’re all trying to do the best in our careers and be the best mom, wife, best friend. Whatever your goals are in life, we’re all just juggling ... We’re all in it together."

Underwood might have her days filled with her job and her children, but she makes sure to carve out time each day for the two most important things in her life: her husband, Mike Fisher, and her workouts.

"I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine," Underwood said of her end of the day ritual. "It's all my life. It all flows and goes together."

It's thanks to Fisher that Underwood also squeezes in a little time for herself at the start of each day.

"Even if it's just a short workout in the morning, he's like, 'Oh I know you're happier when you work out,' and I'm like, ‘I know!'" said the singer. "I'm the kind of personality that likes to feel like I've gotten something accomplished and when I work out, it's like I've accomplished something today," she continued. "So the rest of my day, I'm just in a better mood."

