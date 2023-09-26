Nashawn Breedlove, '8 Mile' Actor, Reportedly Dead at 46

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove has died. The rapper, whose character Lotto notoriously battle-rapped Eminem in the 2002 film, died in his sleep Sunday at his home in New Jersey, a family member confirmed to TMZ. Breedlove's cause of death is not known at this time. He was 46.

Bronx rapper Mickey Factz was the first to confirm Breedlove's passing. In a tribute shared to social media Monday, Factz wrote alongside a video of the rapper, "RIP to one of the few emcee's to beat Eminem... Lotto from 8 Mile. Who's friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness." Battle rapper Daylyt also paid tribute to Breedlove, commenting on Mickey's post, "The first mc who was ever robbed of his win in a rap battle! Rip lotto."

An actor and a rapper, Breedlove began his rap career off camera, appearing on the soundtrack to the 2001 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and DJ Pooh film The Wash under his rap name Ox, per HipHopDX. Just a year later, the musician took his skills to the screen when he appeared in 8 Mile. In the popular movie, which is loosely based on Eminem's life, Breedlove portrayed Lotto, a member of the Leaders of the Free World crew. In a memorable scene, Lotto battle-rapped Eminem's B-Rabbit character, in part rapping, "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver.'" Lotto ultimately loses the battle.

8 Mile went on to become commercial and critical success. The film grossed over $242 million at the box office with a budget of only $41 million. The movie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Lose Yourself," and also took home two MTV Movie Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, two BMI awards, two Grammy Awards, and a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award, among others. The film celebrated its 20t anniversary last year, with Eminem releasing a 20th anniversary deluxe edition version of the film's acclaimed soundtrack album.

Amid news of his passing, many fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Breedlove. On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, "R.I.P. to Nashawn Breedlove aka Ox aka Lotto from 8 Mile. Legendary scene from a legendary man and you beat B Rabbit. Rest Well." Another person shared, "Rest easy Nashawn Breedlove. That scene was iconic."