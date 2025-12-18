NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Members Dead After Private Jet Crash

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle has died. He was 55.

Biffle died in a private jet crash at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina earlier today. His wife and two children also died in the crash, along with three unidentified others.

The Associated Press reported that the plane crashed at 10:15 a.m. this morning while trying to land in foggy weather.

His death was confirmed by Richard Hudson, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for North Carolina.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Hudson said on Twitter/X. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

— Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) December 18, 2025

He then remarked on their frequent outreach and public service.

“The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were,” he continued. “Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss.”

Biffle is one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR history, and is one of only three drivers to have won a title in both the Craftsman Truck Series and the Busch Series.

He was named rookie of the year in both series, then was named the Busch Series’ most popular driver in NASCAR, and eventually went on to win championships in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2015, and 2016. He retired after his 2016 victory, but returned in 2019.

Over the course of his career, he won 50 races. In 2023, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers of all time, an alphabetical list of the sport’s legends put together by the racing organization.