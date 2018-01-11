Nancy Kerrigan Annoyed by Popularity of Tonya Harding Movie

Nancy Kerrigan says that she has “nothing to say” about the movie that depicts her former rival Tonya Harding‘s life and the events that led up to the infamous 1994 kneecapping that nearly ended Kerrigan’s career.

Following Harding’s appearance at the Golden Globes alongside Margot Robbie, who portrays the disgraced former figure skater in the movie I, Tonya, Kerrigan is finally commenting on the movie.

“I really have nothing to say about it. I haven’t seen anything. I haven’t watched anything,” Kerring told the Boston Globe. “I’ve been busy. I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn’t watch the Golden Globes. I haven’t seen the movie. I’m just busy living my life.”

I, Tonya follows the true story of Harding, who grew up with an abusive mother and became the wife of an abusive husband. Throughout her career as a figure skater, she claims that she was put down and oftentimes overlooked by her fellow skaters, including Kerrigan. Her career ended in 1994 after Kerrigan was struck in the knee while walking off of the ice in a plot that was carried out by Harding’s husband and bodyguard.

“At this point, it’s so much easier and better to just be…it’s not really part of my life,” Kerrigan continued. “As you say, I was the victim. Like, that’s my role in this whole thing. That’s it. It is weird, that’s for sure. A bizarre thing. The whole thing was crazy, being that it’s a story. I mean, come on.”

While Harding initially denied having any prior knowledge of the attack, in the ABC special “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story,” she admitted that she had known of the plot to attack Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Olympic Games.

She later retracted that statement while appearing for an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, stating that “I knew after I got back, nothing prior to the attack.”