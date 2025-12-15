‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Dead: Pauline Potter Was 62

Reality TV star Pauline Potter has died. She was 62.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, her son Dillon Brooks confirmed her death, noting that she died on Thanksgiving Day.

Potter was best known for her appearance on TLC’s My 600-lb Life in Season 3, and for holding the world record for being the world’s heaviest woman in 2016. Famously, during her time on the series, she lost over 500 pounds. In 2020, she shared on her Facebook page that she had cut her weight down to 223 pounds.

In the video, her son explains that the two of them were involved in a violent highway crash almost a year ago after a truck broke down and blocked the two-lane road, which caused Potter to suffer broken ribs and various arm injuries. After that, her health was never the same again.

This past summer, she was hospitalized because she “could not keep any food down,” and tests later found “a blockage in her esophagus.” She later caught COVID-19, and was admitted to intensive care for respiratory failure shortly after.

“August 20th was the last time she was at home, and she has been in the hospital since then,” Brooks said.

Medical professionals eventually told Brooks that “there was nothing else they could do for her” and released her into hospice care. She died shortly after on the way to her sister’s house for Thanksgiving.

Brooks has started a GoFundMe to pay for the cremation of his mother.