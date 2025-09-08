Music Legend Makes Surprise Appearance During VMAs 2025 Opening With Doja Cat

In an interesting turn of events, music legend Kenny G made a surprise appearance during the MTV VMAs.

The iconic music appeared on stage to open for Doja Cat, who performed her new single “Jealous Type” while wearing an 80s-themed outfit featuring a cropped high-top and baggy, dark pants.

Doja Cat and Kenny G perform at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/I48xvS3Ypm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2025

The pop star already raised some eyebrows earlier in the evening by applying (and eating) bright red lipstick during her VMAs entrance.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Doja Cat stated that lipstick was “delicious.”

Doja Cat is not up for any of the 2025 VMAs. However, she has something else to celebrate—the upcoming release of her new album, Vie.

During her recent interview with Jack Harlow for Present Space, Doja Cat shared more details about the album, stating it was about “anger.”

“I think the point of that album was to showcase anger and how it processes through my mind,” she explained. “But also it’s about coming to your own defense and love. It’s sort of my ‘Why I oughta!’ moment of squaring up with someone and defending myself, telling myself that I’m here for me, and not just for everybody else’s enjoyment.”