MTV Legend Shares Health Update After Suffering Stroke

Radio and television personality Matt Pinfield is taking things “one day at a time” after suffering a massive stroke in January.

The former MTV VJ, 63, surprised music fans when he took to the mic as the emcee of Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 1, who announced just weeks prior that he had been released from the ICU.

On April 25, Pinfield confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “slowly but surely recovering” with “lots of physical therapy.” He wrote, “Fighting my way back!! One day at a time.”

Mike Dirnt, Matt Pinfield, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tré Cool attend the Green Day Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on May 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

In an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter on March 13, the former radio host detailed just how serious his condition was after his stroke, telling the outlet, “Guys, I’m alive. I’m recovering and am going to come back swinging. I was unresponsive for two months.”

“Friends were thinking they were coming to see me for the last time,” he continued. “The doctors never expected me to speak or to walk again.” While the SoCal Sound host came “close” to not making it, having to be put on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia, he said he’s dedicated to making his way back to where he once was.

“I’m definitely going to take some time to recover,” he said at the time. “Then I’ll do my radio shows again and get back to work doing what I love, which is to entertain people playing music.”



Adds Pinfield of the support he received during his hospitalization, ”I want to say how grateful I am for all the people that were wishing me well. The love of the community helped me get through this.”

DJ Matt Pinfield attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Resynator” hosted by Jimmy Jam at the Fine Arts Theatre on November 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Shirley Manson of Garbage was one of the many musicians to rally support behind Pinfield after his stroke, writing on Facebook in January that he was “deeply respected within the musical community and beyond.”

“He has championed so many artists over the decades who would have otherwise been ignored by mainstream media and the American music scene would be very different indeed without his taste and influence,” Manson continued. “If it wasn’t for Matt, our band wouldn’t even exist. He was our fairy godmother. … We are sending out so much love and comforts to you Matt. We’re pulling for you champ.”



