Mr. T Shows His Support for USA Winter Olympics Team With Twitter Rant

As the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang overtook all forms of media this weekend, some live-tweeting celebrities began to stand out for their take on the events, and among them was action movie icon Mr. T.

Mr. T began his coverage on Friday with the opening ceremonies, tweeting, “I felt so Proud watching all of those Americans walk In.”

Early on in the coverage, the symbolic patriotism was at the forefront of Mr. T’s thoughts.

“When I saw the American Flag, followed by over 240 Olympians, it made me feel really good,” he wrote. “I Wish All of them Success! Go USA.”

He picked up right where he left off on Saturday.

“I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics,” he reiterated. “I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool!”

“Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting,” he went on. “It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!”



Mr. T wasn’t alone, as many viewers spend the early days of Olympic coverage amused by the seemingly arbitrary games that are played at this elite level. Curling in particular is always the butt of the joke, as a niche sport that’s only followed at the very upper echelon.

“It takes a lot of Dedication, Discipline, Desire, Determination, and Sacrifice to get to the Olympics!” observed Mr. T. “Then, the rest is up to the athletes.”

“I like tough competition,” the action star continued, “but I also like to see good sportsmanship. Just do your best, give it all you got, and then shake hands when it’s over.”

“Congratulations to Red Gerard on winning the first gold medal for the US,” Mr. T wrote. “We have so much talent on this years Olympics team. Wow!”

Gerard is just 17 years old, yet he took home the gold in men’s slopestyle snowboarding. The event was introduced in 2014, and so far only athletes from the U.S. have won it.

“The training, preparation, isolation, nerves, and pressure that they’ve endured…” Mr. T. marvelled. “Whew! Even if some don’t win a medal, I am still so proud of them!”

Mr. T’s earnest and emotional reactions to the global competition began to reach people beyond his follower list. The 65-year-old actor really tapped into the good faith sportsmanship aspect of The Olympics that makes it such a spectacle.

“Watching these Olympic athletes, makes me all of a sudden feel out of shape and lazy,” Mr. T complained on Sunday. “Especially after learning how hard they’ve trained to get here! Whew!”

“I have so much respect for all the Olympic athletes. All of the challenges they had to face, the aches and pains, the worries and the doubts. Whew!”