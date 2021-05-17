Mr. T Opens up About 'Elated' Experience Working With 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Ice-T in New Commercial (Exclusive)

✖

Mr. T continues to go on strong after a nearly 40-year-long career in Hollywood. And in his latest commercial, the 68-year-old actor, TV personality and pro wrestler is working with two iconic figures. PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Mr. T who opens up about working with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Ice-T in a new commercial for Tide.

"Oh, man, I was so elated," Mr. T said to PopCulture. "I said, 'Wow.' Because I remember the hard work we did to get into it and all that stuff. And then, to be working with Ice-T and Stone Cold, I said, 'Man, this is too cool.' And then again, people don't know me and Ice-T, he worked with me back in '83, '84 when I did my first rap album, my album called Mr. T's Commandments. So, Ice-T was a young upstart then and he helped me with it. And to be working with him again, how cool was that?

"And then, to be working with Stone Cold Steve Austin, man, I'm a wrestler. He's a wrestler," Mr. T continued. "I came in in the '80s. He came in in the '90s. Wow, man, he's getting featured. This is a movie, man. I was excited when I saw it coming together. I said, "Oh, man, this is too cool." No pun intended for this Ice-T, Stone Cold. I'm saying too cool. It was great."

Mr. T's rap album, Mr. T's Commandents, was released in 1984 and has seven tracks. As mentioned by PEOPLE, Mr. T "raps about the dangers of such things as drugs, despair, talking to strangers and not respecting your parents." According to Billboard, the lead single, "Mr. T's Commandment," peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Mr. T never got into the ring with Austin but played a big role in Austin and other former and current WWE Superstars making a huge impact. Mr. T competed in the main event of the very first WrestleMania and took on "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in a boxing match at WrestleMania 2. In 2014, Mr. T was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing.

The reason that Mr. T, Austin and Ice-T got together for a commercial was to promote Tide's #TurnToCold campaign. The trio and other celebrities are talking to consumers about how washing clothes in cold water is beneficial for the environment.

"When they did the cold call on me to tell me about using Coldwater Tide, actually I had to tell them," Mr. T stated. I said, 'Hey, man, I've been using Tide all my life. My mother's been using Tide.' So, it was a mind-blowing moment. So, and the reality, they really didn't have to convince me about Tide because I've been using it all my life."