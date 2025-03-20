Movie and TV Actor Found Dead at His Home: Chang Chen-huan Was 65

Taiwanese actor Chang Chen-huan has died. He was 65.

Police responding to reports of a strong odor coming from his home in Taipei’s Nangang district on March 14 discovered the formal martial arts actor deceased inside, The Straits Times reported.

Further information, including the circumstances surrounding his death as well as the cause and manner of his death, aren’t available at this time. However, police said foul play doesn’t appear to be a factor.

Following his passing, Pao Cheng-fang, who has accused Chang of abuse during their six-year marriage from 1996 to 2002, told reporters through her manager, “I hope he is free of suffering and on his way to the land of bliss, rest well.” The pair shared an adult son, whom Pao said is not currently in Taiwan. She added that “further arrangements for Chang are pending notification from the authorities.”

Chang made his acting debut in 1976 in the fantasy film Monkey King With 72 Magic. Less than a decade later, his career gained more traction when he starred in the role of swordsman Jing Wuming in the 1983 TV adaptation of Taiwanese novelist Gu Long’s novel series Xiao Li Fei Dao (Little Li’s Flying Dagger). A year later, he played the lead character in fellow Taiwanese wuxia series The Roving Swordsman.

Chang reportedly stepped back from acting later in his life and focused on selling cakes and shaobing (baked flatbread).

Outside of acting, Chang also made headlines for his personal life after Pao accused him of being abusive towards her during their relationship. She told reporters that during one fight, the actor allegedly “brandished a knife at her.”

Pao is an actress and singer known for songs like “Tian Liang Hao Ge Qiu” and appearances in titles such as Ximenting xiao zi, One-Armed Swordsman vs. Nine Killers, and Yi xian liang xing da jin ji, per National World.