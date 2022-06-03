Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

✖

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."

Kirkwood, 59, responded, "Oh, that one, thank you, Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged." Nugent said, "Congratulations from all of us, it's the happiest news, we are so, so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what's happened?"

"Oh, thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal!" Kirkwood replied. "Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it's lovely news, and we're both thrilled. So, thank you!" The TV presenter has not yet publicly revealed her new fiance's name but admitted that she had gotten engaged on vacation. The couple got together in 2021, which is all known so far.

She has been delivering weather updates across the BBC since 1998. Born in Scotland, Kirkwood appeared on the 13th series of the reality dance show Strictly Come Dancing. Previously, she told Prima magazine in June 2021, "I don't want to say too much about my boyfriend, but I will say that he is very kind and very funny – he's always making me laugh. And extremely handsome, as well."

"He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic – it's 2:45 a.m., and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work," Kirkwood added."That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

Kirkwood married property developer Jimmy Kirkwood in 1990, and they were married for 18 years before getting divorced. She told the Radio Times that getting divorced was a good decision. "I found myself when I got divorced," she said. "I started to do things and to think, 'I'm not going to say no, I'm going to say yes!'"

In 2015, Kirkwood told The Mirror, "I absolutely believe in marriage."If you're married to the person who is your soulmate and the person who you want to spend the rest of your life with."It'd be nice to be seeing somebody, but it's not the be-all and end-all." The broadcaster is covering the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from Scotland.