Morning Show Anchor Announces Exit Live on the Air

Rahel Solomon will be leaving CNN at the end of the week.

The journalist, who anchors CNN Early Start and has served as a business correspondent at the news network since 2022, announced on Monday that she would be exiting CNN.

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“Now, to some personal news, I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN,” Solomon told viewers, adding, “More to come on what’s next for me, but I’m really excited about this next chapter.”

A message from Rahel Solomon: pic.twitter.com/6HMOSZTdsZ — CNN Early Start with Rahel Solomon (@EarlyStart) March 23, 2026

“I have decided that this will be my last week at CNN,” Solomon said. “More to come on what’s next for me, but I’m really excited about this next chapter.”

The journalist went on to thank her Early Start colleagues, saying, “We have covered some major breaking news during our hours, and I am so proud to have worked alongside you.” She then turned her gratitude towards the “larger team” at CNN, adding, “I’m going to be cheering you on. I look forward to watching.”

“It has been such an honor, truly, to serve as a business correspondent for CNN. I have covered everything from inflation to the job market and everything in between,” she went on. “It has been an honor. It has been a privilege.”

Her final day on the air will be Friday’s episode of Early Start, although Solomon teased that her exit was “not goodbye, but see you soon.”

“We are grateful to Rahel for all her contributions to CNN over the past four years and are supportive of her decision,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

Solomon joined CNN in April 2022 after working at CNBC. Prior to her broadcast career, Solomon studied finance at St. John’s University before getting her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Solomon was on maternity leave from June 2025 to December 2025 as she welcomed her first child.

“2025 brought me my greatest gift yet – motherhood,” she wrote on Instagram in December while posting a maternity photo. “After taking a long 6 month break from social media to be present and enjoy all the little, special moments — happy to be back.”