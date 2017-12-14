Morgan Spurlock on Sexual Misconduct: ‘Will Do Everything I Can to Do Better’

A day after he shared a long Twitter post admitting his fault in the ongoing issue of sexual misconduct, Morgan Spurlock took to Twitter to respond to some of his followers.

The 47-year-old documentary fillmmaker retweeted a woman telling him to “do better” and added that he plans to do so.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So do better. Donate your name, time, and money into getting more women in office,” the woman wrote.

“Will do everything I can do better,” Spurlock responded.

Will do everything I can to do better https://t.co/KUbwA3pCS0 — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

Another woman responded to his confession and wrote that she hopes he’s seeking help, to which he responded that he is.

Am seeking help – thanks Kimberlee. https://t.co/hWAwg8t4tt — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

“Unbelievable courage to speak up, but you didn’t say anything about seeking help. You’re obviously an addict. Also, really hope you talked to the ppl you abused (family included) before posting this,” she wrote.

“Am seeking help – thanks Kimberlee,” the Supersize Me director wrote.

In another instance, Spurlock retweeted a woman who wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

On Wednesday, Spurlock admitted to sexual harassment allegations.

“I am part of the problem,” he wrote on Twitter, revealing that a woman accused him of rape while in college.

“Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news,” Spurlock wrote. “When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told be about it afterwards.”

Spurlock said he was “floored” by the accusation and disputed her version of events.

“This wasn’t how I remembered it at all. In my mind, we’d been drinking all night and went back to my room,” Spurlock wrote. “We began fooling around, she pushed me off, then we laid in the bed and talked and laughed some more, and then began fooling around again. We took off our clothes. She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex.”

At that moment, the woman simply said “Light Bright,” which confused Spurlock.

” ‘Light bright. That kids toy, that’s all I can see and think about,’ she said … and then she started to cry. I didn’t know what to do. We stopped having sex and I rolled beside her,” Spurlock continued. “I tried to comfort her. To make her feel better. I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped. That’s why I’m part of the problem.”

Spurlock also admitted to settling a sexual harassment allegation at his office eight years ago. He called a female assistant “hot pants” or “sex pants” when yelling at her from across the office.

“Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he wrote.

“So, when she decided to quit, she came to me and said if I didn’t pay her a settlement, she would tell everyone. Being who I was, it was the last thing I wanted, so of course, I paid. I paid for peace of mind. I paid for her silence and cooperation. Most of all, I paid so I could remain who I was,” Spurlock wrote. “I am part of the problem.”

The Oscar-nominated director wondered “what caused me to act this way.” He said he plans to “do better” and wants to be “part of the solution.”

“I am also part of the solution. By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” Spurlock wrote.