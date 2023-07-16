Morgan Fairchild, TV Legend, Mourns Death of 'Life Partner' of 36 Years

TV legend Morgan Fairchild is mourning the loss of her life partner of 36 years. The Days of Our Lives actress took to Twitter to confirm the news of the passing of her fiancé and life partner, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night, saying, "He'd had Parkinson's for several years, but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close."

The two began dating in 1980, seven years after Fairchild's split from musician Jack Calmes. In 2020, she gushed about businessman Seiler with Closer Weekly, mentioning that he's "such a wonderful guy" and that "I love him so much." At the time of the interview, she was unsure if they would ever walk down the aisle, but pointed out that "it's definitely long-time commitment and we've been together for a long time… so we may just leave it the way it is right now. We're both getting older." Though with Fairchild's tweet, the couple were gearing up to finally tie the knot.

#SadNews I’m so sorry to let you know that my life partner (36 years together) & fiancé, Mark Seiler, passed away last Friday night. He’d had Parkinson’s for several years but it seems to be Long Covid that took his life after his 3rd infection. Hold your loved ones close.💔😷💔 pic.twitter.com/p4fpYjwQ7W — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) July 14, 2023

During the initial COVID lockdown, Mark Seiler was in a nursing home, while Morgan Fairchild was spending quarantine alone, but while she missed her husband, she even joked that she felt "fortunate" to not be spending so much time with him knowing that some couples were struggling with that much time together. It's heartbreaking to know that just three years later, that same pandemic would be responsible for taking her life partner's life, and she even said she was grateful that there were no cases at the nursing at that time.

Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it's your soulmate. As the world slowly gets back to normal, it's clear that COVID is never really gone, and while you may be prepared to say goodbye one way, having it happen another is nothing that you can really prepare for, or the overall goodbye either way. Luckily, with WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike, Fairchild won't have to worry about any work, and she'll be able to grieve for as long as she needs to, and hopefully spending time with her family and loved ones, or at least a good support system to help her get through this tough time. Our condolences are with Morgan Fairchild, as well as Mark Seiler's loved ones at this time.