Treat Williams' Daughter Ellie Posts Loving Tribute a Month After His Death

A month after his tragic death, Treat Williams' daughter Ellie has posted a loving tribute to the late actor. Taking to Instagram, Ellie shared a collection of photos of her and her father, and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption. "I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it's hard to put my thoughts into words, but I'll try my best for now," she began. "I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call."

Ellie continued, "It feels like he's just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time. This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity." The grieving daughter then concluded and signed her message, "Until we find each other in the next life, Ellie Belly."

Williams died on June 12, after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident in Vermont. He was taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center in New York, but later passed away. According to a previous report from the Boston Globe, Vermont State Police Department official Lt. Steve Coote offered some details about the accident in a virtual briefing. He stated that while authorities have a fairly clear understanding of what happened, they are continuing to investigate. The accident took place around 5 p.m. ET, near Dorset, Vermont. Williams was riding his motorcycle when investigators believe the driver of a 2008 Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot. Police say the driver had their turning signal on, but did not see Williams on his motorcycle.

Announcing the terrible news, Williams' agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, told ET, "Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him." McPherson continued, "He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career. He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors."