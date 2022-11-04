'Modern Family's Julie Bowen Says She Was Once 'In Love With a Woman'

Julie Bowen says her previous affinity for another woman didn't lead to her questioning her sexuality. But it's not for the reason one may think. The actress, who starred as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family for 11 seasons, revealed that she once had deep feelings for another woman while interviewing Becca Tilley on a recent episode of her Quitters podcast. "I'm straight. I've always been straight. I was in love with a woman for a while, but she didn't love me back," Bowen admitted. "She liked women, but she didn't like me in that way. It never really took off, so I never really had to challenge my concept of my sexuality."

The 52-year-old actress' comments came as she discussed labeling one's sexuality with the The Bachelor alum. Tilley went public with her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko this Spring. "I hope people don't always have to come out," Bowen told Tilley. "What you do with your body should not be the first thing we know about people, or care about — that's your business."

Bowen was previously married to real estate investor Scott Phillips. Their marriage lasted for 13 years before she filed for divorce in 2018. The former couple has three sons together: Oliver, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav. They are seemingly amicable and co-parent with ease. Their divorce appeared to be one that was quick compared to other Hollywood couples, with Bowen splitting their assets down the middle.

She admitted to having a crush on Harry Styles early this year during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, girl," guest host Adam DeVine told her. "You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles?" Bowen responded. "Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!" But, she insists she remains single as of now.