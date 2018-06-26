‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Spotted for First Time Since Hospitalization

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has been spotted for the first time since being hospitalized last week.

Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy on the popular ABC family sitcom, was spotted on Sunday heading to a CVS pharmacy, which she publicly slammed in December after a medication mishap, following her hospitalization last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the photos on the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old actress sported gray sweatpants and a matching gray cropped hoodie as she went to the pharmacy in Los Angeles. Hyland opted to go make-up free for the outing, completing her laid back ensemble with a pair of white trainers, sunglasses, and a large tan bag.

Hyland, who has been candid about her battle with kidney dysplasia, was hospitalized on Monday, June 18, though she waited to make the announcement until several days later on National Selfie Day.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” Hyland wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her swollen face from her hospital bed. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” she added in a second post, sharing a video taken just one day before she was hospitalized. “This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

Hyland had reportedly become sick while filming The Wedding Year, a comedy co-starring Jenna Dewan and Anna Camp, though the exact reason for her hospitalization has not been commented on.

The 27-year-old actress had undergone a kidney transplant in 2012 and has openly shared her health struggles with fans since, sharing a video in November documenting herself using prednisone, a steroid she must use to prevent her body from rejecting the transplant and to prevent infection.

In May of last year, she penned an emotional message to fans after she faced criticism for her weight.

“I haven’t had the greatest year. Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she wrote, going on to add that her health struggles have caused her to lose weight.

Hyland, who has starred on Modern Family since 2009, was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Saturday and is set to get back to work next week.