‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland ‘Celebrates’ Her Body With Risque Selfie

Sarah Hyland is celebrating her body amid her ongoing health struggles.

The Modern Family star, who recently revealed that she had undergone a second kidney transplant, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, with an intimate topless photo and an empowering message about her body and accepting and celebrating the imperfections.

The message came alongside the announcement that she has partnered with Olay for the Skin Transformed campaign.

“I can finally say that I am a part of the [Olay] [Skin Transformed] campaign, which is all about celebrating the transformation of OUR own bodies, and how they are often works-in-progress..not perfection,” Hyland announced. “Along with other fearless women, I will be featured in a waterproof bath book.”

“These photos will always be such an incredibly special reminder of this chapter of my skin story and I couldn’t be more thrilled to highlight my back and what it has meant to me as I have watched my body transform,” she concluded.

Continuing the message when speaking to PEOPLE, the actress, who suffers from kidney dysplasia, opened up about her health, both physical and mental, and the importance of self-care in helping her feel balanced.

“It really is this balance of mental, emotional and physical reality,” she said. “So if you’re feeling mentally and emotionally drained, or if you are in a very dark space, you have to pull the string on the other side to lift you up out of that.”

Hyland went on to say that finding the right ways to care for herself, including working out and pampering herself, made a major difference and changed her outlook on self-care.

“It’s been a big transformation for me, not only health wise, but emotionally, physically and mentally,” she said. “If you don’t have control in some areas of your life, you need to be able to take control of the other ones that you can do.”

Hyland’s partnership with Olay and her message of accepting and loving your body comes just months after she revealed that in September of 2017 she had undergone a second kidney transplant after her first transplant failed. The multiple surgeries left her with a number of scars, which she bravely showed off and talked about in a deeply personal video, stating that having “a stomach that looks like the New Jersey Turnpike just shows who I am and the kind of character I have.”