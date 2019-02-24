‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Brushes off Jokes About Her Feet

Ariel Winter is clapping back at body shamers after her latest photo attracted some unwanted attention.

The actress, who plays Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, recently posed for a Schön! Magazine shoot, and revealed one of the best shots of the sessions on Instagram Wednesday. The stunning photograph shows Winter staring into the camera as she wears a light-colored sweater. The actress’ makeup was done by Mia Jones, and her hair was styled by Joseph Maine.

Despite the look that Winter was serving, commenters zoned in on one body part in particular: her foot.

View this post on Instagram 🦌 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Feb 20, 2019 at 2:24pm PST

Some Instagram users thought that the 21-year-old star’s left foot looked larger than normal and began to mock her in the comments, as Page Six reports.

“She should take up swimming,” one hater wrote.

“Maybe you can get foot reduction surgery,” another wrote.

A third user chimed in with a Subway reference, writing “$5 foot long!”

Winter noticed the chorus of rude remarks and promptly responded. She revealed her shoe size, which was not nearly as large as some thought.

“I’m literally a 6.5, and people are commenting I have like men’s size 13 feet,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

This is far from the first time Winter has had to handle body shamers, in one form or another. She recently pushed back against a commenters that accused her of having plastic surgery done and being a bad role model.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down,” Winter wrote. “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”

She also dealt with her those blasting her outfit choices, which some have thought were too revealing. In 2017, she hit back with a series of tweets aimed at those body shamers who criticized her for her figure and her clothing choices.

“Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts, she wrote. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone. I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything. I’m doing is just fine.”

