‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Blasts Fan After Accusations of Drug Use

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is blasting a fan after being accused of underage drinking and drug use.

The actress shared some photos of herself ringing in the New Year with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, and in one picture the 20-year-old is seen with a drink in her hand.

Someone commented about how “bad” it was that she was drinking alcohol, to which Winter replied, “Honestly, anything acidic kills my stomach, so I really just held his because I didn’t want to be the only one toasting with water…[laughing out loud].”

Someone else then chimed in, commenting, “Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds (sic).”

“Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…,” Winter sarcastically replied. “And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision, but she stands by it.”

The supposed fan then wrote back, saying, “Not hating. You’re actually gorgeous. But pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood. Enjoy yourself, but don’t get ruined by it.”

View this post on Instagram 🥰2018⏭2019🥰 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

Winter, not one to miss an opportunity to get the final word in, hit back at the Instagram user one more time.

“…thanks for the compliment…? I’m sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood, seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON’T know,” she quipped.

“And apparently everyone does the same thing now??? I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in? I’m not trying to be rude, but I am trying to let you know that telling someone how something happened to them AFTER they told you what actually happened (only the person it happened to would know) is s–tty and completely arrogant,” Winter added.

“I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this s— out of my thread right now. I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative,” the Modern Family actress concluded.

While some were critical of Winter and her photo, other fans showed support, with many wishing her a “Happy New Year,” and one person encouraging her to “keep being amazing.”