‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Updates Health Status Following Second Kidney Transplant

Now that she’s had time to rest and recoup since her second kidney transplant, Sarah Hyland is doing “really, really well,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The news outlet met up with Hyland at W Magazine’s party in Los Angeles celebrating their Best Performances Issue, where the Modern Family star discussed her health status.

“I’m doing really, really well,” she said, mentioning her boyfriend Wells Adams. “I just came back from Mexico and that was really, really nice. The good thing about being stable, health-wise, and having an amazing significant other is that now I’m able to travel more… The last time I took a vacation before this year I was 24. I just turned 28, so I’ve just been either working on my health or working nonstop, so it’s really good to be able to do something like that now.”

The actress first revealed in an interview with Self in December that she had to undergo a second kidney transplant because her body was rejecting the kidney her dad donated to her during her first transplant in 2012.

She shared that in 2016, her body began to struggle with the new organ, causing fever, fatigue and infections. “We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney,” she said at the time. “Christmas break, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital.”

In May of 2017, Hyland underwent a second transplant, this time with the organ coming from her younger brother, Ian.

“I’m about as stubborn as Sarah once I’ve made up my mind,” her 23-year-old brother told the magazine. “I probably would have insisted on donating even if I wasn’t a match.”

Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen, who plays Hyland’s on-screen mom Claire Dunphy, sent love the 28-year-old in December, telling ET that “She’s a little rock star.”

“What her body has gone through… if you’ve ever met her, I mean. I’m not big, and she next to me is a little slip of a thing,” Bowen said. “I don’t even know how many surgeries she has been though. And she’s a tough little cookie.”

“I know she’s a survivor and she’s a lovely person as well,” Bowen continued. “I’m very proud of her. I’m proud of all my real and fake children. I really am. They’ve all turned out really well.”

Hyland’s friend, actress Vanessa Hudgens, also gushed over her to PEOPLE Now in December.

“I remember when she needed her first transplant and I remember when her body was rejecting it and I remember when she needed her second one,” Hudgens recalled. “I’m so proud of her for being brave to share her story with the world, because it was a very emotional and taxing thing on her. She’s just one of the strongest women I know.”

“I always will see her as this like tough New Yorker even though she’s so petite. She is small but mighty!” Hudgens continued. “I’m just really proud of her for sharing her truth.”