‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Halloween Horror Nights

Ariel Winter suffered a major wardrobe malfunction this week while out and about with friends in Los Angeles. The Modern Family star was photographed by paparazzi in an all-black ensemble when her crop top shifted over and revealed more than she expected to display.

Winter, 21, wore a spaghetti strap black crop top with a white Playboy bunny across the front along with black skinny jeans and black suede ankle boots. She completed the look with a chic black Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag and wore her dark hair up in a sleek ponytail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos from the Daily Mail.

She and a few friends were pictures outside Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, which has been a hotspot among celebrities this week as Halloween draws closer. Earlier this week, new couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott made their relationship Instagram official, both sharing snapshots of their time at the haunted house.

The New Girl star shared a photo while on the double date with Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan. In the photo, Deschanel jumped into Jonathan Scott’s arms in mock horror. “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” Deschanel captioned the shot taken at Halloween Horror Nights.

Although Winter has not yet shared any photos from her and her friends’ time at the Horror Nights, she did share a clip from her interview with Twitch, the DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous talk show, in which she opens up about spending half of her life on Modern Family, which is in its final season.

“It’s been, like, half my life,” Winter said. “I’ll be 22 when we end the show next year. Honestly, it’s so amazing to have a job like this with people that you love for 11 years that you love. The amount of grateful that we all are is ridiculous.”

“It’s sad. It’s not something that we want,” she said of the end of the show. “We love each other and we love our show and obviously we’d love to make many more, but it’s been 11 years and everybody is ready to do new things. And it’s obviously going to be really sad that we won’t get to see each other every week. We love everybody. We love the cast, we love the crew, we had the best.”