Model Ruby Aldridge’s Halloween Costume Is Beyond Brutal

Model Ruby Aldridge is embracing the bloody side of Halloween, going with a gory facial prosthetic for one of the two spooky costumes she rocked this weekend.

This could be us A post shared by Ruby Aldridge (@rubyaldridge) on Oct 28, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

The Marc Jacobs model posted a video of her first costume on Instagram Saturday. The 26-year-old marred her flawless face with a gory prosthetic making it look like a cigarette was embedded in her forehead.

“This could be us,” she captioned the video of her snuggling a confused-looking cat while covered in blood.

Fans loved the model’s low-key gore and sounded off in the comments about how cool her makeup, which she did herself, looks.

“I get it….cigarettes are bad!” one said. “Great makeup.”

“This is really effing cool,” another said.

Aldridge also rocked another scary costume this weekend, combining the Japanese horror movie Ringu with the Beatles drummer to create a punny “Ringu Starr” costume.

Fans were living for the pun combination.

RINGU STARR ✨ A post shared by Ruby Aldridge (@rubyaldridge) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

“Thank God for u,” one commented.

“The climax of Halloween,” another added.