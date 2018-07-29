‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo Challenges Farrah Abraham to ‘UFC Style’ Boxing Match

The never-ending feud between reality stars Drita D’Avanzo and Farrah Abraham could take a violent turn if D’Avanzo’s dreams come true. The Mob Wives star has challenged the former Teen Mom to a “UFC-style” boxing match.

In a video to tease her upcoming celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City in November, Abraham suggested that D’Avanzo could be her challenger. D’Avanzo took the bait, but wants to take it a step further.

“I have a better idea…i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style…. I’m tired of people talking s–…then calling lawyers and cops once s– gets real,” D’Avanzo wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Wanna do it legit…no problem..in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I’m here! I’m ready.”

On Wednesday, Abraham said she signed on for a celebrity boxing match, but she still does not have a challenger.

“Excited to announce I’m officially signed for Celebrity Boxing Match this October in Atlantic City!” Abraham wrote, alongside a photo of herself in training. “Thank you to [Jeremy Jackson Fitness] for getting me started on my foot work! Happy to be in the ring for a great cause against bullying. Bullying has caused so many deaths, abuse and hardships. I don’t tolerate any bullying and I’m proud celebrities can use their platform for a positive social impact.”

Chanel West and Teyana Taylor have also been approached for the boxing match, reports The Blast.

D’Avanzo and Abraham have been going back-and-forth all summer after the two co-hosted an event at an Atlantic City gentleman’s club. At one point, things got so heated that Abraham filed for restraining order in June. A couple of days later, Abraham accused D’Avanzo of using her name just to stay relevant.

“It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—ing annoyed,” Abraham told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I was just like ‘OK, let me know what I can do on my part, I can’t stay any longer to make up for anything, but I will do my part’ … They were like, ‘You don’t have to stay until the end time, thank you so much for hanging in there and being here.’ Their team was pissed off that Drita left and did not tell anyone, can’t find her and they were like what the f— is she doing.”

“You’re not worth it,” D’Avanzo said of Abraham in her own Instagram video in June. “However, I might have to make an exception. But I will tell you one thing. I’m not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

D’Avanzo starred on Mob Wives for all six seasons of the show, which ended in 2016.

Abraham left MTV’s Teen Mom late last year, and made her final appearance in the April reunion episode. Since leaving Teen Mom, Abraham has continued to stay in the headlines with her career in adult entertainment and other business ventures.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham