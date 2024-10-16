Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, an MMA fighter and Bellator competitor who dated Demi Lovato in 2017, has died. Vasconcelos’s uncle, Walter Vasconcelos Jr., confirmed the former UFC star’s passing in a Facebook tribute on Tuesday, Oct. 14, with both TMZ and MMA Fighting also confirming the news. Vasconcelos was 38. His cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

“Very sad your farewell, Guilherme Vasconcelos,” Walter wrote. “And so far from us in the USA. My dear nephew, my consecrated godson, father of little Naomi, much loved son of my sister Elisabete Vasconcelos, partner of his brothers, Breno and Isabela and our extended family who today mourn his premature departure.”

He went on to celebrate his nephew’s successful career, writing, “you pursued your dreams in America as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba, Brazilian champion, but we don’t think that she would also take you on a journey of no return, without any of us around.” Walter shared that Vasconcelos’ family was “waiting for you to come for Christmas, that will no longer happen. Life is a breath and we wake up to this heartbreaking news. What times we are living in. We are praying for you! May the God who is able to receive you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you!”

Walter did not share any further information regarding his nephew’s passing, which came less than 24 hours after Vasconcelos shared a photo outside a Jiu-Jitsu studio on Instagram. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Vasconcelos passed away in Los Angeles and is survived by a one-year-old daughter, who he shared with model Kayla Lauren.

According to his Instagram bio, Vasconcelos was a “fourth degree black belt, professor, fighter, athlete and artist” and a former UFC and TUF fighter, as well as a Jiu Jitsu national and world champion. Nicknamed “Bomba,” he started his MMA career in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and joined the TUF Brazil 3 cast in 2014. He ended his MMA career in 2019. Over the course of his seven-year professional career he accumulated a record of 10-6.

Outside of his professional career, Vasconcelos was also known for his brief romantic relationship with singer Demi Lovato. The pair were first spotted together while celebrating New Year’s Eve in 2017. They also later attended a movie together on New Year’s Day. The pair dated for several months before calling things off in May 2017.